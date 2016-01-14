Researchers say that Apple controls over 50% of the smartwatch market

Apple sold over half of all smartwatches in 2015, according to research firm Juniper.

Android Wear, which is developed by Google, captured 10% of the market, despite having smartwatches made by Samsung, Motorola, and Acer.

The remaining 38% of the market was captured by independent makers, such as Nabu or Martian.

Apple does not break out sales for the Apple Watch and so any figure is a guess based on market research. However, previous estimates have placed the Watch ahead of all other smartwatch makers.

According to BI Intelligence, global smartwatch sales reached 25 million in 2015 and will continue to grow to 100 million in 2019. This means that Apple sold around 13 million Apple Watches in 2015.

The reason for Apple’s success is down to a failure by other smartwatch makers. “The others haven’t done enough to promote what users can do with their smartwatches,” Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst for IDC, told CNBC.

