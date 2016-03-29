Apple has opened a next-generation store in Memphis with a $1.5 million TV screen on the wall

Apple has opened a next-generation store in Memphis, Tennessee, according to AppleInsider, which has exclusive photos of the building.

The store, which opened this past weekend, has a giant TV screen, new wooden shelves, and no Apple logo on the outside.

The 37-foot display, based on the wall opposite the store’s entrance, is said to be the most striking feature. It reportedly cost $1.5 million (£1 million) and is nearly floor-to-ceiling in height.

However, the expensive piece of kit appears to be having some issues, with a number of panels in the top-left corner reportedly malfunctioning at present.

The store is also said to boast new wooden tables — designed by Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer. The tables come with wooden panels that are raised when a motion sensor is triggered to reveal concealed plug sockets and USB ports. AppleInsider states that the tables are being rolled out to Apple Stores globally.

The store also comes with new wooden shelves containing headphones, speakers, docks, and other accessories. Apple has called the area of the store where these wooden display cases are based “The Avenue.”

There are also new lights in the ceiling that are designed to showcase Apple’s products below.

