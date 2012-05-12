Here's One More iPhone 5 rumour You Need To Read

Photo: Michael Nagle / Getty

Happy Friday everyone!Rene Ritchie of iMore is reporting that he’s been told Apple hasn’t landed on a final design for its next-generation iPhone yet.



Ritchie’s sources also say there will be a physical home button and smaller dock connector on the device.

Last week, a report from iLounge said Apple was considering a taller and thinner design for the next iPhone. That report also said the new iPhone would have a 4-inch screen.

