Sorry, Lala Fans: Apple In No Hurry To Build Web-Based iTunes

The online music service that sold access to full albums for just a dollar announced it is shutting down on May 31.

Apple bought Lala in December for its technology and talent, not its money-losing business. So it makes sense that Apple is shuttering the service.

Any hope that Apple would launch a comparable service at the same time Apple announces its new iPhone has been dashed by Peter Kafka at All Things D.

Peter is well sourced in the music industry, and he hears Apple is not ready to launch a web-based version of iTunes to replace the shuttered Lala. At least not by June, when Apple holds its big Worldwide Developers Conference.

Another potential date, we’d add: Sometime in early- to mid-September, when Apple typically updates its iTunes software and iPod lineup.

According to Kafka, Apple has only begun preliminary talks with music labels about creating a web-based service that could stream music from one site to multiple devices — like your iPhone, iPad, and desktop, presumably. The labels are weary because they think people should pay separately for each device. (Which is unfair and crazy. We bought the music. Let us listen to it however we want. But it’s not like anyone would ever accuse the music industry of being web savvy.)

Apple could just override them and make its streaming service without their participation, but Apple doesn’t want to irritate content companies too much, Kafka says. It’s trying to get TV shows for cheaper, and access to more movies.

One big footing move with the music industry and it could jeopardize all that.

