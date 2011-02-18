Apple Has Locked Up 60% Of The Touch Panel Supply

Apple has locked up 60% of the world’s touch panel supply, leaving its rivals scrambling to compete, DigiTimes reports.



Motorola, HP, and RIM are still going to be able to secure some panels for their forthcoming tablets, but DigiTimes notes they won’t be able to ship large volumes.

Further, second tier players are going to get squeezed out of the market, which is good news for all the premium players in the market since they won’t have to compete with a flood of cheaper off-brand tablets.

Apple wants to ship 40 million iPads this year, according to DigiTimes. If it hits that goal, Apple is looking at a $24 billion business as measured by revenue.

Don’t Miss: A Complete Guide To The iPad 2

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.