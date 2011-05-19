Apple Has Its Cloud Music Deals Almost Locked Up

Photo: Apple

Apple has deals for a cloud music service with Warner and EMI, and is very close to signing up the other two big labels, Sony and Universal, CNet reports.The online music universe is moving from the pay-to-buy-a-song model pioneered by Apple and its iTunes Music Store to cloud-based streaming as shown by Spotify. The other big tech companies, Google and Amazon, have launched their cloud music services without getting the labels on board, crippling the services and potentially alienating these partners.



Apple is often criticised for “not getting the cloud”, but if it can put together a great cloud-based music service, with the labels onboard and its iTunes leadership, it just might steamroll anyone.

