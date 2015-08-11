It looks like Apple has fixed the bending problem with the iPhone

YouTube No more bendy iPhones.

Remember “Bendgate?”

The controversy started when YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger showed how easy it was to bend the iPhone 6 Plus with his bare hands.

A firestorm of media attention and criticism ensued. While Apple downplayed the issue, a considerable number of people, including me, accidentally bent the iPhone 6 with a surprising amount of ease.

But nearly a year later, the iPhone’s bending days may soon be over. A leaked shell for the iPhone 6s allegedly shows that Apple has addressed bending concerns by making the device considerably thicker.

Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy got his hands on what he claims to be the casing for the upcoming iPhone 6s, which Apple is expected to unveil in September.

Here’s the iPhone 6 Plus Hilsenteger bent for his original video that started Bendgate. The video itself has over 66 million views.

What caused the iPhone 6 to bend, according to Hilsenteger, was a weak point in the frame located directly beneath the lower volume button.

So to find out if the iPhone 6s had been structurally improved to make bending more difficult, he compared the width of the frame near the iPhone 6’s weak point.



It turns out that the iPhone 6s chassis is significantly thicker than that of its predecessor.

YouTube And the iPhone 6s.

Apple somehow managed to do this and make the shell of its new phone two grams lighter than the iPhone 6’s shell.

Hilsenteger is working on another video to test just how well the iPhone 6s resists to bending, so stay tuned for that over at his YouTube channel Unbox Therapy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.