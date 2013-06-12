THE KILL LIST: Apple Just Declared War On These 15 Products And Apps

Apple announced a ton of new features and services at its huge developers conference yesterday.



The biggest news was the introduction of iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads. Along with a new design, there are a bunch of other changes in iOS 7.

But some of those new features are already available as third-party apps, meaning there will be little incentive for people to download them since they’re already included with the iPhone.

Here’s a look at some of the apps Apple just killed with iOS 7.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.