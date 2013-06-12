THE KILL LIST: Apple Just Declared War On These 15 Products And Apps

Apple announced a ton of new features and services at its huge developers conference yesterday.
The biggest news was the introduction of iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads. Along with a new design, there are a bunch of other changes in iOS 7.
But some of those new features are already available as third-party apps, meaning there will be little incentive for people to download them since they’re already included with the iPhone.
Here’s a look at some of the apps Apple just killed with iOS 7.
Apple's new Control centre has a shortcut for a flashlight. That eliminates the need to download a flashlight app ever again.
Apple's revamped weather app offers a lot more information now. It looks a lot like the excellent weather app from Yahoo, and even uses the same data.
Apple's new Calendar app integrates Facebook and Maps. It gives our current favourite Fantastical a run for its money.
The new camera app has built-in photo filters, which might make you rethink opening Instagram. Now the camera app gets out of your way when you want to take a photo or video.
There's no need to use a third-party lost iPhone finder. If you lose your phone, Apple will let you deactivate it remotely. The phone can't be reactivated again unless the thief has your Apple ID and password.
AirDrop lets you share files wirelessly with other iPhones and iPads. You won't need an app like Bump to swap files now.
The new photos app can automatically build photo albums for you. These smart albums connect photos based on location and time. The new photos app challenges our favourites, Flayvr and Wide Angle.
If you have a compatible vehicle, iOS in the Car makes it easier to drive and use your phone safely. Driving assistant apps are now a thing of the past.
Mac OS X now has a built in password manger app that also works with your iOS devices. Apps like 1Password and LastPass should be worried.
FaceTime Audio completely destroys apps like Skype and Viber. Now you can make calls over Wi-Fi directly from your built-in Phone app.
