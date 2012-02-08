Apple Has Declared War On Developers Who Cheat Their App's Ratings

Photo: Saina Silverman

Now that there are more than a 500,000 apps available in the Apple app store, and companies are spending tens of thousands of dollars to advertise apps, transparency around sales and quality is important.As such, Apple has issued strong warnings against using download bots or similar methods for inflating reviews and downloads, paidContent reports.



These bots can be programmed to download a certain app over and over again to boost numbers. They can also log in to the App Store and post favourable reviews.

Apple has pledged to strip developers of their Apple Developer Program membership if their apps’ rankings or reviews are manipulated, even if developers aren’t personally engaged in the manipulation themselves.

That means that developers need to be careful they don’t accidentally hire promoters who might help through illegal means.

