Apple Has Been Subpoenaed In Google's Antitrust Case

The US Federal Trade Commission has subpoenaed Apple in its antitrust probe on Google, reports Bloomberg.



The FTC is seeking information on how and why Apple makes Google the default search engine for its iOS devices when there’s no shortage of other search engines to choose from.

Google rivals such as Microsoft Bing obviously consider it an anti-competitive move.

Check out this video from Bloomberg for more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.