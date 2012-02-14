Apple Has Been Secretly Showing Off An 8-Inch iPad

Photo: www.flickr.com

Apple has been showing off an 8-inch iPad to its Asian manufacturing partners, reports to the Wall Street Journal.Its resolution is supposedly identical to the iPad 2 — 1024 x 768.



If this smaller tablet hypothetically entered production, it would be a clear-cut competitor competitor against Amazon’s Kindle Fire. But considering that iPad sales show no signs of slowing down, The Verge speculates that this is simply “an investigation into the possibility of evolving Apple’s tablet portfolio over the long term.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.