Apple Has Already Sold More iPads Than Palm Pres Sold Last Quarter

Here’s another way to put Apple’s iPad opening weekend in perspective: Apple has already sold more iPad units than Palm sold of its flagship Pre smartphone last quarter.



Apple sold 300,000 iPads on the first day and more sold on Sunday — and and a bunch of iPad 3G tablets have been pre-ordered. For comparison, Palm sold 408,000 smartphones during its February quarter, across both the Pre and Pixi.

Meanwhile, the iPad already likely has more apps than the Palm Pre, too. As of last night, there were already roughly 3,300 iPad apps available for download, according to Lazard Capital analyst Colin Sebastian. During Palm’s earnings call last month, the company said it had “over 2,000” apps available for its WebOS App catalogue. Unless that number has since skyrocketed, the iPad appears to be out in front.

On one hand, that’s because it was relatively easy for developers to port their iPhone apps over to the iPad. But on the other hand, WebOS’s super-simple HTML- and CSS-based app architecture was supposed to make it easy to develop zillions of apps for WebOS devices, too. That simply hasn’t happened.

