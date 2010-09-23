Apple Has Added More To Its Market Cap In 2 Weeks Than It Has Earned In 3 Years

Just how dramatic has Apple’s run higher over the last month been? The stock has moved in almost a straight line from $240 to $286.60 during Wednesday’s trading session. This amounts to a little more than 11%. In just the last two weeks, AAPL has added more to its market cap than the income it earned between 2006 and 2009. Rough calculations show that AAPL had total net income during this period of around $17.8 billion.



On September 8, AAPL was trading around $257.80. With around 913 million shares outstanding, the $28.68 move in the stock since that time reveals that AAPL has added around $26 billion to its market cap in the matter of 14 trading sessions. Therefore, the company has added around $8.2 billion more to its market cap than it earned between 2006-2009 in just two weeks!

— Scott Rubin

