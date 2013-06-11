Apple Has Added A Bunch Of New Business-Friendly Features To iOS 7

Even though Apple didn’t do a deep dive on the enterprise-friendly features it added to iOS, they do exist.



Apple listed a few business features on its iOS 7 website. Plus, Apple’s top software engineering exec, Craig Federighi, glossed over some more with this slide during the keynote at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference in San Francisco today.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of software engineering with a list of new iOS 7 features

Details are sketchy. We’ve reached out to Apple for more info. In the meantime, this is the list that Apple has mentioned:

Better protection of work and personal data: It’s not clear if this will be something as simple as encryption or something along the lines of Samsung’s KNOX, where you can divide your phone into a personal and business side, with different security features for each.

Apple also added a new security feature called Activation Lock designed to make it harder for thieves to resell stolen iPhones and iPads. If a thief tries to wipe data from a stolen device, they won’t be able to get it working again without the owner’s Apple ID and password.

Management of app licenses: In the slide above, Apple also mentions App Store volume purchasing, which isn’t new. Apple has offered volume purchasing since 2011, but some IT pros want a better way to manage corporate-owned Apple IDs and the apps that belong to each.

Seamless enrollment in Mobile Device Management: Mobile Device Management is a category of software that lets enterprises track, secure and manage fleets of devices. Enterprises want Apple to do a better job working with this type software, and it looks like iOS 7 will deliver.

Wireless app configuration: We’ve asked for details on this one.

Enterprise single sign-on support: Single sign-on is a security tool that lets a user enter a username/password once and gain access to all the enterprise-owned apps that require the password.

Default data protection for third-party apps: Another feature that needs more explanation, as it could mean everything from data encryption to automatic backup of data to iCloud.

