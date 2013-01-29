Apple Has A Porn Problem, And It's About To Get Worse

Josh Topolsky

On Sunday, a number of news outlets ran stories covering the rise of easily-accessible pornography on the new video sharing app Vine, causing a firestorm of debate online. The New York Times’ Nick Bilton tweeted that pornographic material was discoverable thanks to simple hashtags such as #porn.

But the truth is that Vine doesn’t have a problem with porn, at least not one that isn’t shared by any other social media app. Apple has a problem: its App Store’s puritanical, unevenly-enforced policies for adult content. Vine is just today’s example.

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.