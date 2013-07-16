REPORT: Apple Has A Plan To Let Views Skip Ads Altogether And Pay Media Companies For The Lost Views

Apple is pitching media companies on a plan to allow viewers to skip advertisements while watching TV as part of its plan for an Apple TV, Jessica Lessin reports.



The ad-skipping technology from Apple would be part of a premium package for users.

To offset the lost viewership, Apple would compensate media companies for the skipped ads, says Lessin, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who is starting her own tech news site.

This seems like an audacious idea from Apple. eMarketer projects U.S. TV ad spending will be $66.35 billion this year. If Apple were to compensate for lost ad revenue, it could get pretty expensive pretty quickly.

Apple has been exploring the TV market for years now. It has reportedly been developing a full-blown television set, but nothing has happened yet. Lessin suggests Apple is more focused on making something happen in the TV market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.