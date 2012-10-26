Apple Has A Pandora-Killer In The Works For Early 2013

Photo: AP

Apple is developing its own Internet radio service, Bloomberg reports.Pandora’s stock is crashing on the news. It’s down 14%.



It’s an ad-supported service, and Apple is working on a revenue sharing deal with labels, says Bloomberg.

Apple wants to differentiate itself from Pandora by allowing users to listen to songs repeatedly. Pandora doesn’t let that happen.

Apple also wants new music sooner.

