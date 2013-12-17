Apple Has A 75% Share Of Mobile Devices Used At Small And Medium-Sized Businesses

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Just over 75% of mobile devices activated at a small to medium-sized business (SMB) in 2013 through the month of October were either an iPhone or an iPad, according to a new study from SMB cloud services provider Intermedia

Of the nearly 250,000 aggregated device activations on Intermedia’s network, about 190,000 were made by Apple. The next largest device maker was Samsung, which saw only 29,000 device activations.

This trend among SMBs is a stark contrast to device market share trends throughout the rest of the global population of mobile users, in which Samsung held a 32% share of smartphone shipments in the third quarter to Apple’s 15%.

In the future, Samsung will likely siphon some share from Apple by offering SMBs more competitively-priced devices.

In general, device uptake at the SMB level has exploded over the last three years. Through October, device activations with Intermedia reached almost 250,000 for year, compared to 217,050 in 2012 and just 88,680 in 2011. (Intermedia)

According to a new study from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, Amazon customers who own a Kindle spend nearly $US1,233 per year on Amazon compared to just $US790 per year for Amazon customers without a Kindle. (All Things Digital)

The four major U.S. carriers may soon consolidate into three. Sprint is reportedly arranging a bid to purchase T-Mobile. (Wall Street Journal)

Here’s why the new messaging service from Instagram, Instagram Direct, might fail. (TechCrunch)

Horace Dediu of Asymco estimates nearly 68% of American smartphone users will be using an iPhone when the U.S. smartphone market eventually becomes fully saturated (likely in 2017). (Asymco)

Mobile music streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, and even iTunes Radio have learned that users will consume large amounts of music when it’s free, but converting them to a paid subscription is proving more difficult. (New York Times)

Twitter is testing out location-based services integration called “Nearby” that will show users recent tweets from people in their immediate vicinity. (Wall Street Journal)

