Apple Owns 91% Of $1,000+ PC Market

Apple (AAPL) has a 91% share of the $1,000-plus computer market, Betanews reports, citing market research firm NPD.



Mac sales, measured by revenue, are shrinking, but Apple’s market share of $1,000-plus computer sales is up from 88% in May 2009 and 66% in Q1 ’08.

The average selling price of all PCs in the U.S was $701 in June 2009. For Windows PCs it was $515. The average selling price of a Mac was $1,400.

The fact that Apple leads the $1,000-plus computer market is no surprise. Macs are premium products and their price is the biggest purchase barrier for consumers.

After Apple cut MacBook and MacBook Pro prices, it saw a boost in last month’s Mac sales. But the price cuts shrank Mac revenues.

