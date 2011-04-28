Apple Hardware SVP Bob Mansfield Sold 99% Of His Apple Shares For $13.7 Million

Photo: Apple

Apple’s SVP of hardware engineering Bob Mansfield cashed in 99% of his Apple shares for $13.7 million, Philip Elmer DeWitt reports citing SEC filings.This isn’t the first time Mansfield has cashed in his Apple shares. Last fall he sold shares for $11 million. In the last three years he’s sold $58.5 million worth of shares.



DeWitt says Mansfield is an active trader of his shares, selling high and buying when he sees the shares fall 15%.

While Mansfield’s portfolio of Apple shares is pretty much wiped out (he has 501 shares left) DeWitt notes he still has a stake in the company through vested options to buy 30,000 shares of Apple at $36.54 per share, and he has 100,000 restricted stock units that vest in 2014 if he sticks with the company.

Related: Meet The Apple Executives Running The Company While Steve Jobs Is Out From Day-To-Day Operations

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.