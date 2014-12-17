Apple Halts Online Sales In Russia Because The Ruble Is So Unstable

Apple has suspended online operations in Russia because of instability in the ruble, Russia’s currency. Bloomberg first reported the news.

“Our online store in Russia is currently unavailable while we review pricing,” Apple told Bloomberg.

Russia’s economy is under strain from plunging oil prices and sanctions, and the ruble has lost 20% of its value in the last week. Last night, the country’s central bank raised interest rates to try and stop the slide, but it only created a very brief rally and didn’t stop the slide.

Currency fluctuations make it complicated to price products properly, so Apple needs time to adjust.

