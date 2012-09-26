Apple Had A Year Left On Its Google Maps Contract

Photo: AP

Here’s a new wrinkle in Apple’s maps controversy.Chris Ziegler at The Verge reports Apple had a year left on its contract with Google’s maps when it decided to go with its own mapping solution.



Why is this significant? Because a lot of people have been complaining that Apple’s maps were released too soon. Apple could have stuck with its Google-based maps for another year while ironing out the kinks in its own mapping solution.

Apple decided to drop Google maps a year ahead of schedule because it felt like it was falling behind Android which had turn-by-turn directions as a standard feature.

