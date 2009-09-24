Apple Has A Book Tablet Video Too

Microsoft’s Courier looks awesome, but as we said earlier, it’s just a movie right now. Arik Hesseldahl at BusinessWeek reminds us that it’s not even a new movie.



In 1987, Apple made a movie for a conceptual device, the Knowledge Navigator, an interactive book with all sorts of awesome, but unrealized, features. The Courier looks much more feasible, but it doesn’t hurt to take a pause and remember that movies don’t always make to the real world.





