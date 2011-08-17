New Big, Clear Pictures Of Apple's Beautiful Grand Central Store

Photo: MTA

The MTA has released the full plans and renderings of Apple’s Grand Central Terminal store.We had previously seen one rendering of the store, but it wasn’t the biggest or clearest. These new pictures are much nicer.



The store will be all marble-y and maintain the look and feel of the Grand Central Terminal.

Apple is paying $5 million to get the restaurant that occupied the space to leave early. It has the potential to generate $500 million in sales annually for the company.

