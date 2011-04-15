Apple Steals Microsoft Employee To Run Its Mysterious New Data centre

Apple is ramping up its data centres, and now it has a new person to help: Kevin Timmons, who has led Microsoft’s data centre business for the last two years or so.



Microsoft confirmed to Data centre Knowledge that he’s left the company, and sources say that he will join Apple shortly. Apple is close to completing a huge new data centre in North Carolina, and is filling positions to build out its cloud services, which may include audio and video streaming and online storage for content from iTunes.

Microsoft has spent the last five years building out network of huge data centres to power Bing and business services like Exchange Online. Windows Azure, the company’s cloud computing platform, is based partly on the in-house management software it built for its own data centres.

Timmons came to Microsoft in mid-2009 and helped oversee the completion of data centres in Northlake, Illinois, and Dublin, Ireland.

But those data centres had been in the works for a long time. In fact, Microsoft stepped back its data centre spend in early 2009 as the recession hit the company’s earnings hard, forcing its first-ever round of layoffs.

Now, don’t miss: Five Things Apple Could Use Its Massive New Data centre For.

