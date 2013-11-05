Apple Just Put Out A Report Revealing How Often Governments Ask For User Data

Apple just published a report on government information requests.

The report is not particularly insightful because of government constraints.

However, Apple says that the U.S. Government has made 1,000-2,000 requests for the account information of users. When it gets those requests, its in-house legal team looks at the request, and only works with the government if it thinks the request is legal.

In the report, Apple takes a subtle swipe at Google, Facebook, and others, saying, “Perhaps most important, our business does not depend on collecting personal data. We have no interest in amassing personal information about our customers. We protect personal conversations by providing end-to-end encryption over iMessage and FaceTime. We do not store location data, Maps searches, or Siri requests in any identifiable form.”

Apple’s Government Requests Log

