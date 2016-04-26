Apple scooped up 40% of Silicon Valley's publicly traded profits last year

The San Jose Mercury News has done its annual survey of Silicon Valley’s top technology firms, and Apple tops most metrics for the fifth year in a row, beating out other giants such as Alphabet and Intel.

The newspaper surveys the Valley’s biggest 150 publicly traded companies by revenue, then slices up additional metrics to come up with its ranking.

According to Siliconvalley.com:

Apple accounted for 40% of the total $133 billion in profits from the Bay Area tech industry

Apple accounted for 28% of Silicon Valley $833 billion of sales in 2015.

That’s more than the combined sales of 41 enterprise tech companies surveyed by the San Jose Mercury News, and that’s also three times as many sales as Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Last year, Apple’s revenue was up 18% — in total, the other Silicon Valley companies surveyed only grew by 6.8%.

Apple also had the biggest pile of cash and investments among Silicon Valley firms.

But Apple also had the highest levels of debt, with its total debt rising 77%, thanks to its strategy of issuing bonds on a regular basis.

In terms of sheer numbers, even other tech giants can’t keep up with Apple, which recently posted the most profitable quarter in history.

But even Apple isn’t immune to worries about the tech industry. Analysts and investors are worried that iPhone sales, the company’s growth engine, could fall this year, which would materially impact the company’s revenues and profit going forward.

But Apple appears committed to Silicon Valley, and is expected to complete a $5 billion new office complex later this year.

Here’s how Apple stacks up to the other top 10 Silicon Valley companies by sales:

The whole package from the San Jose Mercury News is, as always, worth a read — it really goes in depth into other Silicon Valley companies, and not just the giants like Apple.

