Apple, Google, Microsoft Are 'Most Admired' Tech Companies

Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) are the most admired technology companies in the world, according to Fortune‘s annual survey. Apple tops the list overall, while Google comes in at no. 4 and Microsoft at no. 10.



How is this list tabulated? A bunch of surveys.

To create the top 50 overall list of Most Admired Companies, Hay Group asked 4,047 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry. The difference in the voting rolls is why some results can seem anomalous-for example, Toyota is one of the top 10 Most Admired Companies, but only second in its industry to BMW, which ranked 28th on the top 50.

