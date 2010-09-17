Apple, Google, et al, Trying To Settle No-Poaching Probe Before Going To Court

We hate each other now, but we used to have a secret deal.

The DOJ is close to reaching a settlement with Apple, Google, Intel, and several other big Valley companies over a probe into whether they had secret agreements not to poach each other’s employees, Thomas Catan and Brett Kendall of the WSJ report.Such agreements screw employees, because without them, the employees are more likely to either get hired away for money or be paid more money to stay.



The companies have a huge incentive to settle, lest the evidence (and, possibly, convictions) be used in private legal actions against them.

The companies maintain that the agreements were just good business. The settlements, if they happen, won’t involve any admissions of guilt.

Read more at the WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.