Apple vs. Google: The Food Fight

Mohana Ravindranath
caffe macsApple’s Caffé Macs

Photo: systemonegang via Flickr

The Google-Apple technology battle is among the fiercest in tech.But how about something even more important: The food each company provides its employees.

With great career opportunities at both companies, potential Google or Apple hires will have a tough decision to make. And in the end, it may come down to the food. 

Both Google and Apple offer exclusive, gourmet meals to their employees. Apple is known for its Caffè Macs cafeteria, but Google maintains at least a dozen restaurants in Mountain View and New York.

Who wins this one?

Here's that Caffé Macs soba

Image: Yelp

Caffé Macs unagi

Image: Yelp

Image: Yelp

From a Yelp review: She's only with him for the food

Here are some other Yelp reviews of Caffé Macs

According to Caffé Macs' Foursquare page, to date 399 unique visitors have checked in, some 1817 times.

A lucky guy named Benji. C is currently the mayor.

Check out these tips from Foursquare visitors next time you're at Apple HQ

But if you don't work at Apple, you can't even look at the menu

Although the reviews boast a wide range of cuisines at Caffè Macs, Apple is as secretive about its food as it is about its products -- its daily menu is visible only to Apple employees.

Now, how about Google's famous cafeterias

Google spends tens of millions of dollars a year on food and keeps several gourmet restaurants. There are two in New York, one each in San Francisco and San Bruno (at the YouTube office), a handful in Mountain View, and other cafes at alternative sites.

Image: stevevanleeuwen via Twitpic

These shrimp look good.

One Yelp reviewer has ranked her favourite Google cafeterias. Pinxto 47 is on top.

At Google's Crave Cafe, 65 people have checked in on Foursquare a total of 234 times

The mayor is a lucky guy named Wei T.

All the snacks you can eat at Google's New York office

Google's celebrity chefs

Preeti Mistry, one of Google's executive chefs, even made it to Bravo's Top Chef, although her preparation of shellfish on the show was a little anti-clam-actic.

Tech cafeterias are poaching more than just eggs

It looks like the biggest names in tech are as competitive about their food chefs as they are about their products -- Facebook and Apple have reportedly been busy hiring chefs away from Google.

So, who wins?

It looks like Google is the Silicon Valley cafeteria king, based on volume and diversity alone.

But we confess we haven't done a taste test yet.

Let us know the REAL winner in the comments section below.

