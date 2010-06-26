Apple vs. Google: The Food Fight

Apple’s Caffé Macs

Photo: systemonegang via Flickr

The Google-Apple technology battle is among the fiercest in tech.But how about something even more important: The food each company provides its employees.



With great career opportunities at both companies, potential Google or Apple hires will have a tough decision to make. And in the end, it may come down to the food.

Both Google and Apple offer exclusive, gourmet meals to their employees. Apple is known for its Caffè Macs cafeteria, but Google maintains at least a dozen restaurants in Mountain View and New York.

Who wins this one?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.