Apple vs. Google: The Food Fight

The Google-Apple technology battle is among the fiercest in tech.But how about something even more important: The food each company provides its employees.
With great career opportunities at both companies, potential Google or Apple hires will have a tough decision to make. And in the end, it may come down to the food.
Both Google and Apple offer exclusive, gourmet meals to their employees. Apple is known for its Caffè Macs cafeteria, but Google maintains at least a dozen restaurants in Mountain View and New York.
Who wins this one?
According to Caffé Macs' Foursquare page, to date 399 unique visitors have checked in, some 1817 times.
A lucky guy named Benji. C is currently the mayor.
Although the reviews boast a wide range of cuisines at Caffè Macs, Apple is as secretive about its food as it is about its products -- its daily menu is visible only to Apple employees.
Google spends tens of millions of dollars a year on food and keeps several gourmet restaurants. There are two in New York, one each in San Francisco and San Bruno (at the YouTube office), a handful in Mountain View, and other cafes at alternative sites.
Image: stevevanleeuwen via Twitpic
The mayor is a lucky guy named Wei T.
Preeti Mistry, one of Google's executive chefs, even made it to Bravo's Top Chef, although her preparation of shellfish on the show was a little anti-clam-actic.
It looks like Google is the Silicon Valley cafeteria king, based on volume and diversity alone.
But we confess we haven't done a taste test yet.
Let us know the REAL winner in the comments section below.
