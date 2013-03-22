APPLE: We Don't Know What Eric Schmidt Is Talking About, Google Didn't Submit A Google Now App

Google chairman Eric Schmidt seems to have trolled a lot of people.



Earlier today, at a conference in India, he was asked if Google Now, Google’s predictive search product, would be coming to the iPhone.

His answer: “You’ll need to discuss that with Apple. Apple has a policy of approving or disapproving apps in its store. Some of the apps we make they approve and some of them they don’t.”

That sure makes it seem like Google submitted an app to Apple, but it’s stuck in Apple’s app approval limbo.

But Apple told CNET that Google hasn’t submitted a Google Now app. So we have no idea what Schmidt is talking about.

We suppose there’s room for wiggle room here. Maybe Google put Google Now in a Google search app, and that app hasn’t yet been approved. In that case, Apple and Schmidt are both sort of telling the truth.

Alternatively, there’s a possibility Schmidt is just trying to perpetuate a big myth about Apple.

Despite the fact that Apple has approved almost a million iOS apps, there’s this persistent notion that it has impossible standards for the App Store and it arbitrarily screws over developers. Google, on the other hand, is seen as having an open app store where all apps are welcome. While Google’s Play store is quite open, the truth is Apple’s App Store isn’t all that closed.

