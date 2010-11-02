Apple, Google Looking At Buying Mobile Payment Company Boku

Apple and Google are interested in acquiring mobile payment startup Boku, Robin Wauters at TechCrunch reports.



Wauters says Apple could end up spending $250 million on Boku if it closes the deal. TechCrunch signals that Apple is more likely to acquire Boku, while Google is more interested in partnering.

Boku raised a $25 million round earlier this year, valuing it at $100 million. It is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures, and Index Ventures.

Boku relies on users’ cell phone numbers for making payments. You can enter your mobile number instead of a credit card number and your charges show up on your mobile phone bill.

