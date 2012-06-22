When will mobile payments take off? Or–won’t they?



Yesterday’s announcement that Jack Dorsey’s Square is adding digital loyalty cards to its already full-featured payment service again sparked questions about whether buying things on or with a smartphone is the inevitable future of commerce and mobile media.

And while Square is best-known for being a hardware add-on that allows phones to read credit cards, this latest move brings to mind the regular predictions that fully wireless, in-phone transaction services will dominate once someone figures out a viable model.

Who will it be?

“If Apple does it first and does it right, they’re going to crush everybody,” Ben Milne, CEO of payments service Dwolla, said last week at BI’s Mobile Advertising Conference. The technology for mobile payments exists already, Milne pointed out.

Other commonly cited contenders for m-payments include Amazon and Google, although the search giant’s Wallet effort has faltered of late.

Find out more at the third-annual IGNITION: Future of Digital conference, on November 27-28, 2012, in New York. This is Business Insider’s strategic event focused on the future of digital business models. Early-bird tickets are on sale now, at a nearly 66% discount off the full ticket. Grab yours here.

Some confirmed speakers for 2012 so far include:

Bradley Horowitz, VP Product Management for Social, including Google+, Google

Rob Grimshaw, Managing Director, FT.com

David Kenny, CEO, The Weather Channel Companies

Jon Miller, Head of Digital, News Corporation

Rio Caraeff, CEO,Vevo

Alan Patricof, Managing Director, Greycroft

Colin Sutton, US Director of Social Media, OMD

CMO, Fortune 50 Brand

New, fresh and unusual speakers you won’t see elsewhere on “the conference circuit,” to be announced on a rolling basis.

Topics on the 2012 agenda include:

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Who Wins? Who Profits? In a cash-less, mobile, and networked society, who will capture the mobile payments market? How will publishers capitalise?

CMO SECRETS: How I Approach Digital Storytelling In a post-display world, whither advertising? CMOs reveal which platforms and practices they’re employing to reach digital consumers.

WILL RTB EAT YOUR LUNCH? Publishers worry that slipping CPMs can only be depressed further by bidding terminals that privilege cookies and demographic targeting over quality of content and context. Is that fear justified? Or will RTB play nicely with the sales team and the brand?

INSTAGRAM, TUMBLR, PINTEREST, Facebook And Beyond: Making Money On The Visual Web The Visual Web is booming. Publishers like Business Insider, Cheezburger Network, Buzzfeed are harnessing the attraction of slideshows and pictures. What are the best strategies for making money on the rise of the Visual Web?

For an idea of what you can expect this fall, check out the IGNITION 2011 line-up, and the inaugural 2010 event. And reserve your spot now because after-the-fact discounts will not be offered once the early-bird rate expires.

If you’re interested in joining the IGNITION community by supporting the event as a sponsor, contact [email protected]

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for IGNITION updates. See you in November!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.