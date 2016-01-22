Google is paying Apple $1 billion just to stay as the default search engine on the iPhone

In 2014, Google paid Apple $1 billion just to keep its search engine as the default on the iPhone, Bloomberg reports.

That number comes from the ongoing Google/Oracle legal battle, in which several accounting figures that Google would rather be kept secret have come to light — including what Oracle purports to be Google’s Android revenue.

As for search, Google apparently struck a revenue-sharing deal with Apple, in which Apple gets a cut every time an iPhone or iPad user sees a Google ad via the default search. At one point, it was revealed, the revenue split stood at 34% to Apple.

Both companies have been officially mum on how much cash actually flowed between the rivals via this arrangement.

Google would actually prefer these stats stay secret: As Bloomberg reports, the judge ordered that record sealed, and the transcript of this portion of the court proceedings have apparently been struck from the Internet.

