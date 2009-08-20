Apple Goofs, Airs 'Mad Men' Episode Two Weeks Early

Apple accidentally pushed out an unaired episode of “Mad Men” to iTunes “season pass” subscribers last night, two weeks early.



(Interesting: We didn’t realise Apple had episodes this far in advance. But if there’s one company to trust with secrets, Apple is usually the one…)

According to reports, one of the plot lines includes secretary-turned-copywriter Peggy Olson talking about smoking weed.

Cablevision’s (CVC) AMC issued a statement:

“The third episode of Mad Men‘s new season was made available prematurely to some iTunes Season Pass holders for a short time late last night. We urge those who received this episode in error to please refrain from spoiling plot lines out of respect to other ‘Mad Men’ fans who are looking forward to watching the story unfold.”

