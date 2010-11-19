Apple Harassing 17 Year Old For Selling White iPhone Conversion Kit

A 17 year-old kid named Fei Lam from Queens is now in Apple’s cross hairs, the New York Observer reports.



His crime? He started a site called WhiteiPhone4Now.com where he sold white iPhone 4 parts.

Lam is fluent in Chinese, and was able to secure contacts with manufacturers in China who had some white iPhone 4 parts, the Observer reports.

Apple had a private investigator look into Fei, and his business, which generated over $130,000 in sales. The investigator accused Fei of selling stolen goods, which he says is, “100%…not the case.”

The private investigator has handed off the case to Apple, and Lam isn’t sure what’s going to happen to him. If he’s convicted of selling stolen goods he could end up in jail.

