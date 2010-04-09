Apple God Gruber's 7,300 Word iPad Review -- The 100 Word Version

Apple god John Gruber wrote a 7,300-word iPad review. We trimmed it down to 100-word version you won’t mind reading on your iPhone:



Thing feels fast

The iPad is affordable. There were tradeoffs. It only has 256 MB of RAM.

The App Store is the killer app. The iPad is meant for anything.

When you first take it out, it wants to be plugged into your Mac or PC. Feels retrograde.

The wallpaper shows streaking meteors [that] look like scratches. Curious.

It’s not too hard to type with in landscape orientation. In vertical orientation, I using my thumbs.

I type faster on my iPhone. I have been using an Apple Bluetooth keyboard. For serious writing, you’re going to want one.

The iPad display is wonderful. Pixel resolution isn’t all that dense.

The iPad is so good as a web reader. One severe problem in Safari for iPad: memory crapping out.

I wrote the first draft of this piece on my iPad using Pages. It’s easily worth $10.

Document syncing between Mac and iPad: It’s a mess.

I predicted it’d be crummy to run non-iPad-optimised iPhone apps on the iPad and I was right.

iBooks’ page-turning animation is delightful. Kindle’s advantage is library size.

