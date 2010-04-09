Apple God Gruber's 7,300 Word iPad Review -- The 100 Word Version

Apple god John Gruber wrote a 7,300-word iPad review. We trimmed it down to 100-word version you won’t mind reading on your iPhone:
- Thing feels fast
- The iPad is affordable. There were tradeoffs. It only has 256 MB of RAM.
- The App Store is the killer app. The iPad is meant for anything.
- When you first take it out, it wants to be plugged into your Mac or PC. Feels retrograde.
- The wallpaper shows streaking meteors [that] look like scratches. Curious.
- It’s not too hard to type with in landscape orientation. In vertical orientation, I using my thumbs.
- I type faster on my iPhone. I have been using an Apple Bluetooth keyboard. For serious writing, you’re going to want one.
- The iPad display is wonderful. Pixel resolution isn’t all that dense.
- The iPad is so good as a web reader. One severe problem in Safari for iPad: memory crapping out.
- I wrote the first draft of this piece on my iPad using Pages. It’s easily worth $10.
- Document syncing between Mac and iPad: It’s a mess.
- I predicted it’d be crummy to run non-iPad-optimised iPhone apps on the iPad and I was right.
- iBooks’ page-turning animation is delightful. Kindle’s advantage is library size.
