Apple God Gruber: iPods Will Get Cameras Tomorrow

Daring Fireball blogger John Gruber usually has the best inside scoop on what Apple plans to announce at its new product events. But it’s a little different tonight, ahead of Apple’s event in San Francisco tomorrow.



“I’ve heard very little about tomorrow’s ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll’ event,” Gruber writes, adding that “the word is that Apple’s ‘secrecy machine’ has been kicked back into high gear” since Steve Jobs returned from his medical leave.

That doesn’t stop Gruber from making some predictions about what Apple will announce tomorrow.

“Sure thing bets”:

iPod touch will get a camera, and Gruber thinks it’ll get the same processor and RAM as the new iPhone 3GS.

Nano is getting a camera.

Classic not going away yet, more capacity for the same price.

Other predictions:

New shell, maybe a FM tuner for the iPod nano.

New iPod shuffle design, maybe with a button. (Apple still selling the old ones. New one with no button may be unpopular.)

“Gut still says” Steve Jobs won’t be on stage.

Read more at Daring Fireball >

Photo: Scott Beale / Laughing Squid via Flickr

