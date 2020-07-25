Apple joins Twitter in policy giving employees paid time off to vote in the November election

Reuters

Apple announced it would give US retail employees and hourly workers paid time off on Election Day to vote or volunteer at a polling place, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

“If they choose, our teams can also use this time to volunteer as an election worker at one of your local polling stations,” Deirdre O’Brien, senior vice president of retail and people at Apple, said in an email.

The news comes after nearly 400 other companies joined a nonpartisan coalition called Time To Vote to encourage employees to vote by giving paid time off on Election Day, including Twitter and Uber.

The company will offer US retail employees and hourly workers as many as four hours of time off on November 3, to vote or volunteer, according to the Bloomberg News report.

Representatives from Apple Inc. did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The news comes after nearly 400 other companies joined a nonpartisan coalition called Time To Vote to encourage employees to vote by giving paid time off on Election Day, including Twitter and Uber. Apple did not appear on the list of affiliated companies, according to the website.

