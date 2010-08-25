Apple Gives Up On Its Cable-Killer iTunes TV Subscription Service

To get cheaper new iTunes deals with big TV networks, Apple had to cancel one of its more ambitious plans — a $30/month iTunes TV subscription service that could have competed with cable TV.



In an article about new iTunes deals with News Corp., CBS, and ABC for 99-cent TV show rentals, Bloomberg reporters write, “The a la carte rental plan follows an abandoned effort to create a subscription television service.”

That subscription service, which MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka first reported last November, could have given consumers their first real Internet-based alternative to cable. (Sort of. No live shows, no sports, etc.)

But for Apple to have made that happen, it would need the networks’ blessing. And the networks have more to gain — at least in the short term — by snuggling up to the cable companies, trying to get fat checks for retransmission fees. (As Bloomberg puts it, “Media companies didn’t want to endanger revenue from cable providers such as Comcast Corp. and Time Warner Cable Inc., the people said.”)

So Comcast is in, and Apple is out.

And so are you, dear consumer, if you were hoping to cancel your cable subscription for iTunes TV anytime soon. At least there will be plenty of 99-cent iTunes rentals to use on that new Apple TV gadget, if it’s worth buying.

