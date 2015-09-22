Apple is giving a big makeover to the Roundhouse, the legendary London venue of the Apple Music Festival

Wikipedia The Roundhouse in Camden, North London.

Having already rebranded its annual iTunes Festival following the launch of Apple Music, Apple is planning to give the London venue for the new Apple Music festival a revamp too.

The Roundhouse in Camden, North London, is getting an “environmental makeover,” 9to5Mac reports, citing a post on the Apple Music Festival FAQ which was tweeted out by Apple’s environmental head Lisa Jackson. Londoners really care about the venue, which is 168 years old. Jackson tweeted:

Are you taking good care of the Roundhouse? You bet. To show our love, we’re even giving the 168-year-old building an environmental makeover. We’re making major upgrades to the lighting, plumbing, and HVAC systems; installing recycling and composting bins; arranging to turn used fryer oil into biofuel; buying renewable energy credits to cover the Roundhouse’s September electricity use; and offering reusable water bottles instead of plastic ones.

Apple expects these improvements to reduce the Roundhouse’s annual carbon emissions by 60 tons, save 60,000 gallons of water a year, and divert more than 1,600 kilograms of waste from landfills. The plan is to leave it in a better state than when Apple found it.

Apple Music Fest gives a gift to the Roundhouse: energy & Environmental upgrades.Leaving it better than we find it. http://t.co/DgjNRG08bZ

— Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) September 21, 2015

The Roundhouse has been home to Apple’s annual music bonanza for the last four years. The event acts as a kind of promotional tool for Apple’s music platforms, and this year is being used as an opportunity to plug the various features of Apple Music. The performances will be available to stream live on the service, and its global radio station Beats 1 will offer coverage, and music social network Apple Music Connect is promising “backstage news and footage straight from the artists.”

It doesn’t charge an entry fee — instead letting the public apply for a chance to win tickets — and showcases the various artists that appear on its services. This year One Direction, Pharrell Williams, Disclosure, Florence + The Machine Take That, The Weeknd, and The Chemical Brothers are playing.

The Apple Music Festival is running for 10 nights from September 19 to September 28.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.