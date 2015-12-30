Apple has given its new hardware chief almost $10 million in stock

Apple has given Johny Srouji, its new chief of hardware, around $9.6 million (£6.4 million) in stock that will vest over the next four years, according to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions.

Sruoji was awarded 90,270 restricted stock units on October 5 that will vest in 12.5% installments over the next four years.

The offering brings Sruoji’s total stake in Apple to around $34 million (£23 million) at today’s stock price of $107, according to MacRumors. He holds 217,305 units of restricted stock and 101,881 units of common stock along with the new 90,270 units issued in October.

Srouji was promoted in November as part of Apple’s executive shakeup that saw Jeff Williams promoted to COO, Phil Schiller put in charge of the App Store, and Tor Myhren, from the Grey ad agency, join Apple as vice president of marketing and communications.

Srouji joined Apple in 2008 and worked on the iPhone’s A4 processor, which was the first that Apple built in-house. His new role means he oversees battery technology, storage, displays, and other hardware across Apple’s entire lineup.

NOW WATCH: Engineers in Iran have created a robot that imitates human behaviour with scary accuracy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.