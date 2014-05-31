These Are The Funny T-Shirts Apple Sells At Its Headquarters For Tourists Coming To Visit

I was touring Silicon Valley yesterday, so I decided to stop by Apple’s headquarters to see it in person. I’d never been.
I wasn’t alone in being curious about the place. There were people posing for photos in front of the iconic 1 Infinite Loop sign in front of the company’s headquarters.
I also took a run through Apple’s gift shop, which has some pretty funny t-shirts.
Here is Apple's main building. It's actually very nice, especially compared to some of the other, really boring office parks in Silicon Valley.
And here are some folks posing in front of the sign. It seemed like they were tourists. Which is weird, since Cupertino, California doesn't have a ton to offer an out of towner.
Just to the right of the main building is the 'Company Store,' which is part Apple retail store, and part gift shop.
This, I believe, is a selfie. I liked this 5-panel hat a lot, but I couldn't bring myself to buy an Apple hat.
