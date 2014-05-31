These Are The Funny T-Shirts Apple Sells At Its Headquarters For Tourists Coming To Visit

I was touring Silicon Valley yesterday, so I decided to stop by Apple’s headquarters to see it in person. I’d never been.

I wasn’t alone in being curious about the place. There were people posing for photos in front of the iconic 1 Infinite Loop sign in front of the company’s headquarters.

I also took a run through Apple’s gift shop, which has some pretty funny t-shirts.

