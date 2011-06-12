Apple Gets Slapped With An iCloud Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

Photo: Associated Press

iCloud Communications is suing Apple for trademark infringement.The Phoenix-based voice over IP service says it has been using the name since 2005. The lawsuit was filed in Arizona.



We searched USPTO and found that Apple filed 11 of 13 existing trademark applications for the term iCloud with dates as early as December 7, 2010.

The other two applications belong to a man in North Carolina, Douglas Dane Baker, and the other by Swedish company Xcerion that sold the iCloud domain to Apple for $4.5 million.

No applications showed up for iCloud Communications. Searches by CNET, Fortune and Trademarkia show the same thing. Peculiar.

