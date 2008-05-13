Apple Gets More iPhone Partners In Asia, AmTech Ups Estimates

More wireless carriers are announcing plans to sell Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone later this year in Asia. SingTel will sell the phone in Singapore, Bharti Airtel in India, Globe Telecom in the Philippines, and Optus in Australia, the WSJ reports. Vodafone (VOD) already annnounced plans to sell the iPhone in India and Australia, so these are non-exclusive deals. But each should help Apple toward its goal of selling 10 million iPhones in 2008.



As of Dec. 31, 2007, SingTel had about 2.3 million mobile subscribers in Singapore and around 7 million in Australia. Bharti currently has about 64 million subscribers, while Globe reported a 21.3 million mobile subscriber base for the quarter ended March 31.

Meanwhile, AmTech analyst Shaw Wu took last week’s iPhone carrier announcements (Vodafone, America Movil, Telecom Italia), and Rogers Wireless in Canada, and recalculated Apple’s total addressable market. Wu estimates that Apple will have access to about 470 million wireless subscribers through its new distribution deals, almost triple the roughly 150 million subscribers it has access to now through existing carrier partners. (Today’s carriers add another 95 million or so.)

As a result, Wu now thinks Apple will sell 11 million iPhones this year, up from his previous estimate of 7 million. He thinks Apple will sell 17 million in 2009, up from his previous estimate of 10 million. He also increased his fiscal 2008 Apple EPS estimate to $5.27 (from $5.25) and fiscal 2009 EPS estimate to $6.40 (from $6.15).

