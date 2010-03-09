Apple Gets More iPad Buzz Out Of A Press Release Than Its Oscars Commercial

Photo: Trendrr

Apple’s iPad commercial during the Oscars generated a decent spike in buzz on Twitter for the company, but it was less than when the company put out a press release announcing the iPad’s official sales date.Trendrr, a firm that tracks brands on Twitter, found iPad mentions spiked to 8,876 per hour on Twitter at their peak during Sunday’s Oscars telecast. On Friday, when Apple announced the iPad would go on sale April 3, the hourly mentions peaked at 9,902.



In a sense, this is obvious. After all, a number of tech sites, as well as traditional news outlets, covered the iPad release news. Also, it was a weekday, when more people were on the computer.

But it’s interesting to note that Apple didn’t have to pay a thing for the coverage. Meanwhile, a 30-second advertisement during the Oscars costs between $1.3 million and $1.5 million according to Ad Age. Apple bought two.

Apple’s iPad advertisement had a nice effect on Monday, as Twitter mentions for the iPad are higher today than they had been.

Another fun data point from Trendrr — Apple probably got more out of its Oscars’ ad than Doritos got out of the Super Bowl. Doritos was the most talked about brand, with 19,624 hourly mentions at its peak during the Super Bowl after running four advertisements. The Super Bowl had 107 million viewers.

The Oscars had 40% as many viewers, with 41.3 million tuned in at any given time, per Brian Stelter of the NYT. Apple had 45% as many mentions on Twitter as Doritos, despite a much smaller audience, and half as many ads.

