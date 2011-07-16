Apple Gets A Partial Victory In Its Patent Suit With HTC

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple has won a partial victory in its patent lawsuit with HTC, CNET reports.HTC is infringing on two of the 10 Apple patents named in the ITC suit.



HTC says it will be appealing the decision, so this is not over yet.

In a statement given to us by HTC, Grace Lei, general counsel, said:

“This is only one step of many in these legal proceedings. The ITC’s Staff Attorney independently studied the facts and argued at trial that HTC does not violate any Apple patents. Apple filed suit on 10 of its patents against HTC, but based on the judge’s initial decision today only prevailed on 2 of those patents. HTC will vigorously fight these 2 remaining patents through an appeal before the ITC Commissioners who make the final decision.

We are confident we have a strong case for the ITC appeals process and are fully prepared to defend ourselves using all means possible. As a leading smartphone innovator for more than a decade, we develop and acquire technology in many areas and are confident we have alternate solutions in place for the issues raised by Apple.

We look forward to resolving this case, so we can continue creating the most innovative mobile experiences for consumers.”

