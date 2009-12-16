How Apple Hunts Down Leaks

[Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on Gizmodo and is re-published here with permission.]



They call themselves the Worldwide Loyalty Team. Among some employees, they are known as the Apple Gestapo, a group of moles always spying in headquarters and stores, reporting directly to Jobs and Oppenheimer.

Here’s how they hunt people down.

“Apple has these moles working everywhere, especially in departments where leaks are suspected. Management is not aware of them,” [a former Apple employee we’ll call Tom] told me, “once they suspect a leak, the special forces—as we call them—will walk in the office at any hour, especially in the mornings. They will contact whoever was the most senior manager in the building, and ask them to coordinate the operation.”

The operation, as Tom calls it, is not anything special. It is not one of a kind event. It’s just a normal practice, and the process is pretty simple: The manager will instruct all employees to stay at their desks, telling them what to do and what to expect at any given time. The Apple Gestapo never handles the communication. They are there, present, supervising the supervisors, making sure everything goes as planned.

All mobile phones are then taken. Usually, they collect them all at the same time, which means that the process could take a long time. If you need to contact the exterior during the time your mobile phone is under examination, you will have to ask for permission, and your call will be monitored.

They don’t ask for cameras because there are no cameras at Apple: Employees are not allowed to get into the campus with them. If the mobile phone is an iPhone, it gets backed up onto a laptop. “In fact, at the beginning they used to say that the iPhones were really their property, since Apple gave every employee a free iPhone,” he points out. All the employees are asked to unlock and disable any locking features in their mobile phones, and then the special forces will proceed to check them for recent activity.

They back up everything and go through all the other phones’ text messages and pictures. If you have porn in your phone, they will see it. If you have text messages to your spouse, lover, or Tiger Woods, they will see them, too. Just like that. No privacy, no limits.

While all this is happening, the employees are ordered to activate the screensaver on their computers, so the special forces are sure there are no chats happening between employees or with the exterior. They are told not to speak, text or call one other when the lockdown is happening: “It is like a gag order, and if the employee does not want to participate, they are basically asked to leave and never come back.”

1984 Is Like 1984

Of course, all this is voluntary. Management recommends that you relinquish your phones. If you don’t do it they will fire you, or they will investigate why you didn’t want to give them your mobile phone. Simultaneously, everyone is asked to sign NDA’s during the investigations, even though they already signed Apple NDAs to work there.

“I was at several events. When they find what they are looking for—which they usually do—the person is asked to stay until the end of the business day. Then he is asked to leave the premises quietly, escorted by security,” Tom says. While he’s there, the special forces hang around, watching. “There is a lot that goes behind doors that I don’t really know about. I do know, however, that they really interrogate people that are serious suspects, intimidating them by threatening to sue.”

There is no way to know how often this happens, however, as everything is handled very quietly. The same Worldwide Loyalty Team does many other things to keep everyone in check, from searching out the email history of every employee—which is also a normal practice in other corporations and government agencies—to seeding fake images to catch potential leaks and diffuse the hype about some product introductions.

As Tom was describing all this, my mind was getting back to all I’ve read about Steve Jobs and Apple, back when he was El Capitán of the brave group of free pirates who created the Macintosh. The Mac was a secret project too, but there was no secret police making sure there were no leaks. After a hard day of work, all the Mac team sometimes played on the beaches of California, careless and happy, confident that this new revolutionary computer would change the world, one desktop at a time. All of them shared information, there were no seeeecrets, and that’s why they came up with an “insanely great” computer, as Steve Jobs himself used to refer to it.

And while I understand that secrecy is paramount to success in today’s extremely competitive market—hello, dear marketdrones—now I look at this story on the Worldwide Loyalty Team, and it makes me realise how much Apple has changed. From a happy hippie company, to a company that does KGB-style lockdowns and Gestapo interrogations that end in suicides.

I wonder if the special forces have ever chased anyone through the Infinite Loop campus, dressed in their full regalia.



I wouldn’t be surprised.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.