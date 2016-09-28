'Bendgate' is still causing headaches for iPhone 6 users two years later

Apple appears to be aware of faulty touchscreens on some iPhone 6 units, even if it isn’t saying so publicly.

And the two-year-old “bendgate” controversy is likely to blame.

According to a report by Motherboard’s Jason Koebler, Apple’s technical support Genius staff at Apple stores have been told about the so-called “touch disease” issue that causes the iPhone 6 touchscreen to stop working.

Genius staff were told to replace the screens if they’re still under warranty, according to the report.

Apple hasn’t publicly acknowledged the faulty touchscreens on the two-year-old model of the iPhone 6. The problem appears to be related to the bending issue that affected some iPhone 6 units. Over time, the bending can allegedly damage the touchscreen so that it becomes unusable.

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are made from a strong kind of aluminium alloy that prevents bending, so they shouldn’t have the same “touch disease” problem.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

