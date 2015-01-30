Apple Generated More Revenue In One Quarter Than Google Did In All Of 2014

Apple Tim Cook unveils the Apple Watch.

Now that Google has reported earnings, we can add another incredible stat to Apple’s mind bending fourth quarter performance.

For the December quarter, Apple generated $US74.6 billion in sales.

For all of 2014, Google generated $US66 billion in sales.

That’s really impressive. So is this…

The combined fourth quarter revenue of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon was $US73.9 billion.

That’s less than Apple did over that same period.

Just as impressive? Apple, against a bigger number, is growing faster than these companies.

Apple’s sales were up 30% for the quarter.

Microsoft’s sales were up 8%.

Amazon’s sales were up 15%.

Google’s sales were up 15%.

We could be here all day marveling at Apple’s quarter. It’s nuts how much better Apple is doing than the rest of the tech industry right now.

